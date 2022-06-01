Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

BT and Discovery sport tie-up faces UK antitrust probe
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

BT and Discovery sport tie-up faces UK antitrust probe

BT and Discovery sport tie-up faces UK antitrust probe
FILE PHOTO: Logo of British Telecom (BT) is displayed outside a store in London, ritain, November 15, 2019. REUTERS/Simon Dawson/File Photo
BT and Discovery sport tie-up faces UK antitrust probe
The Warner Bros logo is seen during the annual MIPCOM television programme market in Cannes, France, October 14, 2019. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard/File Photo
01 Jun 2022 02:29PM (Updated: 01 Jun 2022 03:01PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

:Britain's competition watchdog said on Wednesday it had started investigating BT Group's deal to combine its sports broadcasting business with Warner Bros Discovery.

The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) said it had until July 28 to make its phase 1 decision on whether the joint venture between the country's biggest broadband and mobile provider and the U.S. company will result in lesser competition in the UK.

BT, a former British telecoms monopoly, clinched a sports broadcasting tie-up with Discovery last month after months of discussions with the American media company.

The deal to merge BT's sports TV unit with Discovery's Eurosport in Britain and Ireland, enables the British company to retain Premier League soccer for its customers, while sharing the burden of expensive broadcast rights.

Media and streaming company Warner Bros Discovery was formed from the $43 billion merger of Discovery Inc and assets of AT&T Inc. Shares in the newly formed company started trading in April.

BT did not immediately respond to a request for comment and Warner Bros were not available outside of regular business hours.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us