Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

BT CEO pay to be frozen until retirement - Sky News
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

BT CEO pay to be frozen until retirement - Sky News

BT CEO pay to be frozen until retirement - Sky News

FILE PHOTO: Company's logo is displayed at British Telecom (BT) headquarters in London, Britain, November 15, 2019. REUTERS/Simon Dawson

08 Jun 2023 12:00AM (Updated: 08 Jun 2023 12:28AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

:BT Group's CEO Philip Jansen is to freeze his salary of 1.1 million pounds ($1.4 million) until he retires from Britain's largest telecoms group, Sky News reported on Wednesday.

The BT Group chief's base pay will be maintained at the level it was set when he joined the company in 2019 and is expected to be published in the telecoms group's annual report due Thursday, according to Sky News.

The FTSE-100 firm announced plans in May to shed its global workforce by 40 per cent, while Franco-Israeli billionaire Patrick Drahi increased his stake in the firm to 24.5 per cent.

Jansen's annual salary had been fixed for five years upon assuming the role in 2019, which would have expired this year. His salary was to be renewed on a rolling basis until he eventually left the company, said a source to Sky News.

BT Group did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

($1 = 0.8030 pounds)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.