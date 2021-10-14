Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

BT targets cyber growth with launch of AI platform Eagle-i
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

BT targets cyber growth with launch of AI platform Eagle-i

BT targets cyber growth with launch of AI platform Eagle-i

FILE PHOTO: Company's logo is displayed at British Telecom (BT) headquarters in London, Britain, November 15, 2019. REUTERS/Simon Dawson//File Photo

14 Oct 2021 04:09PM (Updated: 14 Oct 2021 04:07PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

LONDON : BT launched its Eagle-i cybersecurity platform on Thursday, building on its recent investment in Silicon Valley company Safe Security and partnerships with McAfee, Palo Alto Networks and Fortinet to use AI to detect and tackle attacks.

The British company has identified cybersecurity as an opportunity to grow revenue from multinationals and governments.

It said Eagle-i will enable its customers to respond more rapidly to threats across their operations, including both public and private cloud.

"Eagle-i leverages the latest advances in AI and automation to continually monitor, learn and evolve so customers can stay a step ahead of cyber criminals," said BT Security managing director Kevin Brown.

(Reporting by Paul Sandle; editing by Sarah Young)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us