BTS agency HYBE to become largest shareholder of K-pop rival SM Entertainment

SEOUL : South Korean entertainment company HYBE said on Friday it will acquire shares worth 423 billion won ($334.51 million) in its rival SM Entertainment to strengthen its position in the K-pop industry.

The move makes HYBE the largest shareholder of SM Entertainment, owning a 14.8 per cent stake.

HYBE and SM Entertainment shares were up 4 per cent and 14 per cent, respectively, as the market opened following the announcement.

HYBE is the agency that manages K-pop mega band BTS.

Earlier this week, South Korean tech firm Kakao Corp said it would acquire a 9.05 per cent stake in SM Entertainment to pursue joint projects including global K-pop auditions.

($1 = 1,264.5200 won)