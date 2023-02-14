Logo
Business

BTS agency HYBE, Kakao and SM shares rally amid K-pop restructuring
BTS agency HYBE, Kakao and SM shares rally amid K-pop restructuring

FILE PHOTO: Nini Lee, a South Korean fan of the K-pop boy band BTS poses for photographs with a BTS photo during an interview with media at a cafe featuring BTS goods in Seoul, South Korea, June 15, 2022. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

14 Feb 2023 01:10PM (Updated: 14 Feb 2023 01:10PM)
SEOUL : BTS agency HYBE, Kakao Corp and SM Entertainment shares all rallied in early trade on Tuesday as South Korea's K-pop industry heads for a major restructuring.

HYBE shares saw a 4.5 per cent jump against the wider market's 0.85 per cent rise while Kakao shares rose 1.56 per cent as of 0409 GMT.

SM shares also rose by 0.95 per cent after hitting a high of 119,000 won, nearing the tender offer price of 120,000 won as part of HYBE's deal to take over SM's management rights.

The three made headlines after HYBE announced plans on Friday to acquire up to a 39.8 per cent stake in SM. That includes a 14.8 per cent stake from founder Lee Soo-man that has been already agreed, as well as 25 per cent through a tender offer, just days after Kakao agreed to buy a 9.05 per cent stake in SM.

HYBE and SM are two of the largest K-pop agencies, and analysts said the SM takeover would further solidify HYBE's position as the industry leader.

"Through this deal to acquire a 40 per cent stake in SM, HYBE will have a lineup of K-pop artists from multiple generations, as well as expanding its range of foreign artists through the acquisition of Ithaca Holdings and a U.S. hip-hop label," Jina Ahn, an analyst at eBest Investment & Securities, said in a note.

"It will dispel the concerns over the slowdown of profit growth caused by BTS' hiatus," Ahn added.

The band plans to reunite in 2025 after pursuing individual projects.

SM and HYPE should be able to achieve cost savings and a larger scale from combining their platform, solution and music label businesses, according to Lee Ki-hoon, an analyst at Hana Financial Investment Co.

"Acquiring around 40 per cent of shares in SM could give HYBE at least an additional 1.5 trillion won ($1.18 billion) in enterprise value," Lee said in a note.

($1 = 1,268.3200 won)

Source: Reuters

