Buffett says Apple is Berkshire portfolio's best business

OMAHA: Warren Buffett said on Saturday (May 6) that Apple is a better business than any other in Berkshire Hathaway's portfolio.

"Apple is different than the other businesses we own. It just happens to be a better business," said Buffett during Berkshire's annual meeting in Omaha, Nebraska.

Berkshire revealed a US$1 billion stake in Apple in May 2016, and by March 2023 had boosted that stake to US$151 billion, accounting for 46 per cent of its US$328 billion equity portfolio,

Buffett has long praised Apple CEO Tim Cook, and viewed Apple less as a technology company and more as a consumer products company with a dominant product, the iPhone, that people want and need.

Berkshire has recently held a 5.6 per cent stake in Apple, and Buffett said it could buy more.