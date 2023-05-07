Logo
Buffett says Apple is Berkshire portfolio's best business

Warren Buffett, CEO of Berkshire Hathaway, tours the exhibit hall at the company's annual meeting in Omaha, Nebraska, US, May 5, 2018. (Photo: REUTERS/Rick Wilking)

07 May 2023 02:07AM (Updated: 07 May 2023 02:13AM)
OMAHA: Warren Buffett said on Saturday (May 6) that Apple is a better business than any other in Berkshire Hathaway's portfolio.

"Apple is different than the other businesses we own. It just happens to be a better business," said Buffett during Berkshire's annual meeting in Omaha, Nebraska.

Berkshire revealed a US$1 billion stake in Apple in May 2016, and by March 2023 had boosted that stake to US$151 billion, accounting for 46 per cent of its US$328 billion equity portfolio,

Buffett has long praised Apple CEO Tim Cook, and viewed Apple less as a technology company and more as a consumer products company with a dominant product, the iPhone, that people want and need.

Berkshire has recently held a 5.6 per cent stake in Apple, and Buffett said it could buy more.

Source: Reuters

