Buffett's Berkshire boosts stakes in Japan's five biggest trading houses

TOKYO : Berkshire Hathaway Inc, run by billionaire Warren Buffett, has raised its stakes in each of Japan's five biggest trading houses by more than 1 per centage point to over 6 per cent, according to its regulatory filings.

Berkshire's stakes have increased to 6.59 per cent from 5.04 per cent in Mitsubishi Corp, to 6.62 per cent from 5.03 per cent in Mitsui & Co Ltd, to 6.21 per cent from 5.02 per cent in Itochu Corp, to 6.75 per cent from 5.06 per cent in Marubeni Corp and to 6.57 per cent from 5.04 per cent in Sumitomo Corp.

Berkshire said in 2020 that its investments in the Japanese trading houses are for the long term and the stakes could rise to 9.9 per cent.