Buffett's Berkshire discloses big Taiwan Semi stake
Buffett's Berkshire discloses big Taiwan Semi stake

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC) is pictured at its headquarters, in Hsinchu, Taiwan, January 19, 2021. REUTERS/Ann Wang/File Photo

15 Nov 2022 05:32AM (Updated: 15 Nov 2022 06:10AM)
Berkshire Hathaway Inc said it bought more than US$4.1 billion of stock in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, a rare significant foray into the technology sector by billionaire Warren Buffett's conglomerate.

In a Monday regulatory filing describing its US-listed equity investments as of Sep 30, Berkshire said it owned about 60.1 million of Taiwan Semiconductor's American depositary shares.

Berkshire also disclosed new, smaller stakes in building materials company Louisiana-Pacific Corp and the financial services company Jefferies Financial Group.

Source: Reuters

