Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway takes stake worth $4.2 billion in HP
FILE PHOTO: Berkshire Hathaway Chairman Warren Buffett walks through the exhibit hall as shareholders gather to hear from the billionaire investor at Berkshire Hathaway Inc's annual shareholder meeting in Omaha, Nebraska, U.S., May 4, 2019. REUTERS/Scott Morgan/File Photo
FILE PHOTO: The Hewlett-Packard (HP) logo is seen as part of a display at the Microsoft Ignite technology conference in Chicago, Illinois, May 4, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young/File Photo
07 Apr 2022 08:10AM (Updated: 07 Apr 2022 08:10AM)
Berkshire Hathaway Inc disclosed on Wednesday that it has purchased nearly 121 million shares of HP Inc, the latest in a series of large investments by the conglomerate controlled by billionaire Warren Buffett.

The investment was revealed in filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, and was worth about $4.2 billion based on HP's closing stock price of $34.91.

HP shares rose about 7.6per cent in after-hours trading following the disclosure.

(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

Source: Reuters

