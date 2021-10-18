Building greener: The sustainability payoff in real estate

SINGAPORE: The real estate sector has one of the highest carbon footprints of any industry.

According to the United Nations Environment Programme, the building sector consumes around 40 per cent of the world’s energy.

Building construction and operations also make up 38 per cent of global energy-related carbon dioxide emissions.

Worldwide, the built environment sector employs 300 million people. In Singapore, about 11 per cent of the labour force is in the construction sector.

The sheer size of the sector means that its sustainability actions will have an impact on the fight against climate change.

“It’s a very large asset class and so it obviously is a large contributor to people and planet issues. But it can therefore also play a very big opportunity and be part of the solution as well," said Mr Steve Melhuish, founder, PropertyGuru.

"That’s why I see the opportunities being there. All sectors need to decarbonise and become sustainable. The ones that don’t will probably die, the ones that do will thrive and survive,” he said.