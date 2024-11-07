Bumble beats estimates for third-quarter revenue

Logo
Displays outside the Nasdaq MarketSite are pictured as dating app operator Bumble Inc. (BMBL) made its debut on the Nasdaq stock exchange during the company's IPO in New York City, New York, U.S., February 11, 2021. REUTERS/Mike Segar/File Photo

07 Nov 2024 05:11AM (Updated: 07 Nov 2024 05:32AM)
:Dating app operator Bumble beat expectations for third-quarter revenue on Wednesday, helped by growth in paid subscriptions, sending its shares up 9 per cent in extended trading.

Bumble has benefited from promoting features such as text and image-based opening moves, which allow users to respond to images and questions to start conversations, and the display of interest badges on profiles, which helps increase user engagement and attract younger users.

Total paying users across Bumble's apps increased to 4.3 million in the third quarter ended Sept. 30, from 3.8 million a year earlier.

Revenue for the third quarter was $273.6 million, compared with analysts' average estimate of $271.9 million, according to data compiled by LSEG.

Source: Reuters

