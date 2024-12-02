Bumble CFO to step down next year amid growth challenges

Bumble said on Monday Anu Subramanian will step down as chief financial officer, effective March 14, 2025.

Subramanian, who joined the dating app operator as CFO in 2020, played a key role in the company's initial public offering in 2021.

Bumble has begun searching for Subramanian's successor.

Shares of the company fell 1.7 per cent in early morning trading.

In other leadership changes, Bumble's Chief Marketing Officer, Selby Drummond, is also departing in January next year, the company said on Monday. She joined Bumble in 2020 and previously served as Chief Brand Officer.

The company also appointed Neil Shah to the newly created role of Chief Business Officer. Shah will oversee strategic transformation, including driving the revenue model, pricing strategy, and partnerships.

Last month, the Austin, Texas-based company reported its first quarterly sales decline since going public, signaling that it would take longer for the company to boost its sluggish growth rate.

The company has intensified its promotional efforts to attract younger users and women by launching a refreshed Bumble app and new features.

Increased borrowing costs have led to reduced user spending on the women-centric dating app and its premium offerings, constraining growth after a post-pandemic surge.

Bumble reaffirmed its financial outlook for the fourth quarter and full year of 2024.