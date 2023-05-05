Bumble posts robust quarterly revenue on sustained user spending

:Bumble Inc beat estimates for first-quarter revenue on Thursday as user spending on its dating app remained strong despite a looming recession, sending the company's shares up 4.6 per cent in aftermarket trading.

The parent company of the eponymous dating app, Badoo, and Fruitz, benefited from strong user growth during the quarter as more people opted to pay to find love and companionship.

The company reported revenue of $242.9 million in the quarter ended March 31, compared with analysts' estimates of $241.0 million, according to Refinitiv data.

Bumble, however, reported its slowest revenue growth since going public in February 2021, with first-quarter revenue rising 15.7 per cent year-over-year.

The company announced a share repurchase program of up to $150 million of its outstanding Class A Common stock.

New features such as "Compliments", which allows users to engage by sending a note before they decide to connect, have helped Bumble cope with high inflation and rising interest rates.

Total paying users increased to 3.5 million in the reported quarter, from 3 million a year earlier.

The Austin, Texas-based company forecast current-quarter revenue between $254 million and $258 million, the mid-point of which is $256 million, while analysts were expecting $256.63 million, according to Refinitiv data.