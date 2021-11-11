Bumble revenue beats estimates on strong user growth

Logo
Bumble beats quarterly revenue estimates
FILE PHOTO: The Bumble Inc. (BMBL) app is shown on an Apple iPhone in this photo illustration as the dating app operator made its debut IPO on the Nasdaq stock exchange February 11, 2021. REUTERS/Mike Blake/Illustration

11 Nov 2021 05:14AM (Updated: 11 Nov 2021 05:16AM)
:Bumble Inc exceeded market estimates for third-quarter revenue on Wednesday, as more people logged into its dating apps to find connections after this year's economic reopening.

After last year's lockdown-driven boom in digital interactions, Bumble is now benefiting from the return of in-person meetings that have encouraged more people to use its app and spend on features.

The company, owner of the dating app where women make the first move, said total paying users rose 4.6per cent to 2.9 million in the quarter.

Total revenue was US$200.5 million, compared with analysts' estimates of US$198.8 million, according to Refinitiv IBES data.

(Reporting by Tiyashi Datta, Nilanjana Basu and Mrinalika Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)

Source: Reuters

