Bumpy ride ahead for Singapore's economy, inflation to stay elevated: Economists

SINGAPORE: Dark clouds are gathering on the horizon for Singapore’s economy as the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict and strict COVID-19 lockdowns in China exacerbate supply chain snarls and fuel further price increases.

“The road ahead remains bumpy,” said OCBC’s chief economist Selena Ling.

Already, the economy logged a slower pace of growth during the first three months of the year.

Gross domestic product (GDP) grew 3.7 per cent year-on-year in the first quarter, data from the Ministry of Trade and Industry (MTI) showed on Wednesday (May 25). This was higher than the Government's advance estimate of 3.4 per cent, but much slower than the 6.1 per cent growth in the previous quarter.

Quarter-on-quarter seasonally adjusted figures paint a similar picture as the economy expanded by 0.7 per cent in the first quarter, pulling back from the preceding quarter’s 2.3 per cent growth.

MTI also said on Wednesday that it will maintain its full-year economic forecast at 3 to 5 per cent, but warned that growth is more likely to come in at the lower half of this range due to a deterioration in the external economic environment.

BREWING HEADWINDS

One major risk is a potential economic slowdown in China, which MTI flagged as having a direct impact on some of Singapore’s outward-oriented sectors like the chemicals cluster.

Manufacturing, which accounts for about one-fifth of the local economy and has been a key driver of Singapore’s recovery thus far, will also be hit, noted DBS senior economist Irvin Seah.

“Amid spikes in domestic infections (and) the resulting lockdowns in key cities, domestic demand from within China has softened while supply chains in the region have been severely disrupted,” he said.

“This will have profound implications on the prospects of Singapore’s manufacturing sector.”

Downside risks for manufacturing are already emerging, added Mr Seah, pointing to how the sector contracted marginally in the first quarter on a quarter-on-quarter seasonally adjusted basis. This marks the sector’s first decline in a year.