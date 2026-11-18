SAN FRANCISCO, Nov 17 : Nvidia's interim CEO Colette Kress expressed confidence in the chipmaker's business, leadership and staff and pledged to be "disciplined in how we commit capital," seeking to reassure investors on the first earnings call since its co-founder Jensen Huang quit.

She took the helm last week following news that Huang had an affair with a Chinese businesswoman whom US intelligence agencies are investigating over her ties to the Chinese government, revelations that have knocked more than $700 billion off Nvidia's market value.

Kress initially stumbled as she read out prepared remarks but gained resolve as the call progressed on Tuesday.

"Our leadership has stood up so strongly over the last week," she said, responding to an analyst's question about what could change during the leadership transition. "From a business perspective, it's business as usual."

Management had engaged with Nvidia's suppliers and partners, who were backing the company to the hilt, she said, with key contractor TSMC visiting Nvidia's offices this week.

Nvidia shares rose more than 4 per cent in extended trading, after it forecast fourth-quarter revenue above Wall Street estimates and fiscal 2028 sales to grow about 75 per cent year over year.

"Nvidia showed the AI story can be bigger than Jensen Huang," said Jake Behan, head of capital markets at Direxion, New York. "The strength of the business and underlying demand gave traders reason to believe the story can keep moving forward without him at the helm."

Loyal employees and big tech allies, including Elon Musk, have called for Huang's reinstatement. US President Donald Trump has also backed him.

Huang, who was the face of the company that has underpinned the AI boom with its cutting-edge chips, said on Tuesday he would be "honored" to be Nvidia's CEO again.

But new board Chairman Harvey Jones rejected the idea, saying on the post-earnings call: "The Nvidia board unanimously accepted (Huang's) resignation and does not intend to reinstate Jensen as CEO."

SUCCESSION IN FOCUS

Nvidia kept the post-earnings call shorter than usual — around 50 minutes, versus roughly an hour in the past two quarters, when Huang led the call and answered questions more expansively.

"Kress faced an unusually unforgiving debut, with every pause and phrase being scrutinised. It should not define her ability to lead," said PP Foresight analyst Paolo Pescatore.

"The more meaningful test is her command of the business, how she handles difficult questions and the confidence she builds around the decisions ahead."

Kress is known to have stood up to Huang's risky, multibillion-dollar financing deals that have fuelled concerns of a circular AI economy.

She was joined on the call by Ian Buck, the vice president of hyperscale and high-performance computing, whom some analysts view as a top CEO candidate. However, he did not speak on the call.

“Buck’s appearance will inevitably be viewed as an informal audition ... but his participation alone should not be read as a signal that the board has chosen its next CEO," Pescatore said.

NEOCLOUD POLICY SPELLED OUT

Investors have been concerned that without Huang, Nvidia could pull back investments in debt-laden neoclouds, which rely partly on Nvidia's backing to fund their data center buildouts, an issue the company sought to address in its CFO commentary on its website.

Neocloud investments as of the end of the third quarter fell to $32 billion from $36 billion in the prior quarter.

The company said its neocloud commitments would kick in only once partners secured financing and their capacity was operational, and could be cut or scrapped if that did not happen in time.

Asked on the call whether the disclosure language on neocloud investments reflected a change in how Nvidia deals with them, Kress said: "Is it new? No. Did we change anything? No.

"What this is only saying is that we wanted to make sure ... it was very clear as we had been receiving some questions on how that exactly worked."

This week was "a referendum on AI," Direxion's Behan said, with Nvidia's results testing spending on AI infrastructure and Anthropic's upcoming market debut testing how much investors are willing to pay for companies trying to profit from it.

"We've got this," Kress said, as she ended the call.