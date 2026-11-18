SAN FRANCISCO: Nvidia's interim CEO Colette Kress expressed confidence in the chipmaker's business, leadership and staff and pledged to be "disciplined in how we commit capital", seeking to reassure investors on the first earnings call since its co-founder Jensen Huang quit.

She took the helm last week following news that Huang had an affair with a Chinese businesswoman whom US intelligence agencies are investigating over her ties to the Chinese government, revelations that have knocked more than US$700 billion off Nvidia's market value.

Kress initially stumbled as she read out prepared remarks but gained resolve as the call progressed on Tuesday.

"Our leadership has stood up so strongly over the last week," she said, responding to an analyst's question about what could change during the leadership transition. "From a business perspective, it's business as usual."

Management had engaged with Nvidia's suppliers and partners, who were backing the company to the hilt, she said, with key contractor TSMC visiting Nvidia's offices this week.

Nvidia shares rose more than 4 per cent in extended trading, after it forecast fourth-quarter revenue above Wall Street estimates and fiscal 2028 sales to grow about 75 per cent year over year.

"Nvidia showed the AI story can be bigger than Jensen Huang," said Jake Behan, head of capital markets at Direxion, New York. "The strength of the business and underlying demand gave traders reason to believe the story can keep moving forward without him at the helm."

Loyal employees and big tech allies, including Elon Musk, have called for Huang's reinstatement. US President Donald Trump has also backed him.

Huang, who was the face of the company that has underpinned the AI boom with its cutting-edge chips, said on Tuesday he would be "honored" to be Nvidia's CEO again.

But new board Chairman Harvey Jones rejected the idea, saying on the post-earnings call: "The Nvidia board unanimously accepted (Huang's) resignation and does not intend to reinstate Jensen as CEO."