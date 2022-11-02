New 'buy now, pay later' guidelines: S$2,000 cap a good start but not enough, experts say

SINGAPORE: A code of conduct for the “buy now, pay later” (BNPL) industry kicked in on Tuesday (Nov 1), with experts describing it as a much-needed first step to addressing risks of overspending but saying that more protections were needed.

BNPL services allow users to pay for their purchases over time. It differs from usual instalment plans by enabling one to split the cost for small-ticket everyday items – from a new pair of jeans to a meal at a restaurant – at zero interest, and without having to own a credit card.

The new guidelines include a cap of S$2,000 on outstanding payments that customers can have with each BNPL provider unless additional credit worthiness assessments are done.

Providers are also supposed to suspend a customer’s access to its services once a payment is overdue. Fees have to be disclosed in a transparent manner, and all charges capped with no compounding interest.

Other safeguards include ethical marketing practices and allowing consumers to voluntarily exclude themselves from BNPL services.

Anyone above the age of 18 can sign up for an account and start shopping in instalments almost immediately. This easy access to borrowing, without the usual income assessments and other credit checks, has raised concerns about users chalking up unnecessary debt.

The code of conduct, developed by the Singapore FinTech Association and eight industry players under the guidance of the Monetary Authority of Singapore, hopes to address these worries.

Experts said the new code, while not legally binding and acts more as self-regulation by the industry, is a step in the right direction.

“It solves quite a lot of problems such as consumers not knowing what they are getting into (and) thinking it’s free money, rather than lending,” said Mr Anton Ruddenklau, partner and head of financial services at KPMG Singapore.

“This is not free money. You are being lent money for a product that you’ve already purchased.”

In particular, the code helps to tackle the risk of entrapping those who are already vulnerable.

“BNPL services claim to benefit the unbanked and the under-served, who usually lack financial literacy … This group of consumers is particularly vulnerable to defaulting on debt and paying the consequences dearly,” said Associate Professor of Information Systems Jan Ondrus from the ESSEC Business School Asia-Pacific.

“Limiting the spending amount significantly reduces the risk of not being able to pay back. Moreover, preventing the fees to compound and banning unethical practices will certainly benefit consumers,” he added.

MORE PROTECTION NEEDED?

But the code of conduct can be refined to include more safety nets, some experts said.

The Consumers Association of Singapore (CASE) has said that it hopes to see more safeguards such as having a lower cap on maximum purchases for those below 21 years old.

Echoing that, Assoc Prof Ondrus said BNPL providers should, like banks and credit card companies, require proof of income. This can help to prevent younger users from spending beyond their limits.