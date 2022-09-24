Logo
Buyout firm BPEA weighs $7-$8 billion merger of two portfolio companies - Bloomberg
24 Sep 2022 10:12PM (Updated: 24 Sep 2022 10:12PM)
Hong Kong's Baring Private Equity Asia (BPEA) is exploring a merger of two Hong Kong-based business services firms it owns, Tricor and Vistra, Bloomberg News reported on Saturday.

BPEA - which Sweden-based private equity fund EQT agreed to buy earlier this year in a deal worth 6.8 billion euros ($7.5 billion) - is working on a merger that could value the two portfolio companies at between $7 billion and $8 billion, the report added.

BPEA has notified Tricor and Vistra's creditors about the merger plan, the report said, citing people familiar with the matter.

The Hong Kong-based private equity firm acquired Tricor from buyout group Permira in November last year in a deal valuing the business expansion specialist at $2.76 billion including debt.

Baring Private Equity did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for comment.

Source: Reuters

