Buyout firm Thoma Bravo approaches Twitter with acquisition interest
Business

FILE PHOTO: The Twitter logo is displayed on a screen on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City, U.S., September 28, 2016. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/File Photo

16 Apr 2022 01:19AM (Updated: 16 Apr 2022 01:19AM)
NEW YORK : Buyout firm Thoma Bravo LP has contacted Twitter Inc to express interest in putting together an acquisition offer that would rival Tesla Inc Chief Executive Elon Musk's $43 billion bid, people familiar with the matter said on Friday.

Thoma Bravo, a private equity firm that had more than $103 billion in assets under management as of the end of December, has informed Twitter that it is exploring the possibility of putting together a bid, the sources said.

It is not clear how much Thoma Bravo would be prepared to offer and there is no certainty that such a rival bid will materialize, the sources cautioned, asking not to be identified because the matter is confidential.

A Thoma Bravo spokesperson declined to comment while Twitter representatives did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The New York Post reported on Thursday that Thoma Bravo was considering a bid for Twitter.

(Reporting by Greg Roumeliotis and Krystal Hu; Editing by Sandra Maler)

Source: Reuters

