BYD appoints former Stellantis UK chief Davino to push European expansion

MILAN : BYD has appointed former Stellantis UK chief Maria Grazia Davino to lead its operations in a group of European countries including Germany, the Chinese automaker said on Wednesday.

BYD, the second-largest producer of battery-electric cars globally, has been leading Chinese carmakers' push into Europe. It is also building factories in Hungary and Turkey to establish local manufacturing capacity.

Davino will help consolidate BYD's activities in Europe, at a time when the company's distribution network is expanding, the carmaker said in a statement.

Her appointment comes after the Chinese automaker in August hired former senior Fiat Chrysler Alfredo Altavilla as its special adviser for Europe. He has been recruiting former contacts in the firm, now part of Stellantis, as BYD builds a new management structure in the region.

Davino, who became Stellantis UK chief in September last year, had previously covered several positions within the group and its predecessor Fiat Chrysler since 2013.

She will take the role of regional managing director for Germany, Switzerland, Poland, Austria and Czech Republic, starting from Dec. 1, BYD said.

This month BYD appointed Alessandro Grosso, Stellantis sales vice president for Italy, as its new country manager for Italy.

BYD this month also picked Alberto De Aza, managing director for Stellantis brand Peugeot in Spain and Portugal, as its new head for Spain, a source said.