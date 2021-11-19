Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

BYD to boost automobile unit's capital by US$1.7 billion
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

BYD to boost automobile unit's capital by US$1.7 billion

BYD to boost automobile unit's capital by US$1.7 billion

FILE PHOTO: A woman walks past a BYD sign at the second media day for the Shanghai auto show in Shanghai, China April 17, 2019. REUTERS/Aly Song

19 Nov 2021 08:09PM (Updated: 19 Nov 2021 08:06PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

HONG KONG : Chinese electric vehicle company BYD Co will increase the capital at its automobile unit by US$1.7 billion to step up its investment in the new energy car business, it said in an exchange filing on Friday.

The capital increase, to US$3.75 billion from US$2.05 billion, will boost the automobile unit's operation and production capabilities, as well as enhance its research ability, BYD said in the filing posted on the Shenzhen stock exchange.

(Reporting by Meg Shen; Ediditng by Mark Potter)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us