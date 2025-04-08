Logo
Business

BYD expects Q1 net profit to grow 86.0-118.9% y/y
BYD expects Q1 net profit to grow 86.0-118.9% y/y

FILE PHOTO: The logo of BYD is pictured at a dealership in Reze near Nantes, France, March 27, 2025. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe/File Photo

08 Apr 2025 12:04PM
BEIJING : Chinese electric vehicle giant BYD said on Tuesday it expects net profit in the first quarter to grow 86.0 per cent-118.9 per cent year-on-year.

Source: Reuters
