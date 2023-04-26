Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

BYD lowers starting price for Seagull electric hatchback
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

BYD lowers starting price for Seagull electric hatchback

BYD lowers starting price for Seagull electric hatchback

FILE PHOTO: People use their phones in front of the BYD Seagull at the Shanghai auto show, in Shanghai, China April 19, 2023. REUTERS/Aly Song/File Photo

26 Apr 2023 06:51PM (Updated: 26 Apr 2023 06:51PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

SHANGHAI : Chinese electric car maker BYD has set the starting price for its Seagull hatchback at 73,800 yuan ($10,658.89), about 6.3 per cent lower than its initial advertised price, its website showed.

The vehicle attracted significant attention at the Shanghai auto show at a price starting from 78,800 yuan - half the price of the cheapest new energy vehicles available elsewhere.

BYD's website showed that buyers will be able to pick from two different tyre options for its base version, which has a range of 305km, at prices of 73,800 or 78,800 yuan.

Its longer-range version will be priced at 89,800 yuan, down from the 95,800 yuan advertised at the show.

BYD did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the price adjustments.

($1 = 6.9238 Chinese yuan renminbi)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.