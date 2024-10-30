Chinese EV giant BYD net profit up 11.5%, beats Tesla in quarterly revenue for first time

BEIJING: Chinese electric vehicle giant BYD reported surging sales on Wednesday (Oct 30), surpassing global rival Tesla in quarterly revenue for the first time as its push into overseas markets advances.

The EV and battery giant is a leading player in recent efforts by Chinese automotive firms to expand overseas - plans that are increasingly threatened by thorny trade disputes between Beijing and the West.

BYD posted operating revenue of 201.1 billion yuan (US$28.2 billion) during the third quarter, a filing at the Hong Kong Stock Exchange showed, up 24 per cent from the same period last year.

The Shenzhen-based firm's quarterly revenue figure for the first time exceeded that of American EV powerhouse Tesla, which last week posted US$25.2 billion in third-quarter revenue.

BYD's net profit during the period came in at 11.6 billion yuan (US$1.6 billion), the filing showed, up 11.5 per cent from the third quarter last year.

Tesla's profitability outlook had come under heightened scrutiny after slashing vehicle prices over the last year or so in response to increased offerings from other companies - including BYD - in the EV industry.

But Elon Musk's firm reported last week a third-quarter profit of US$2.2 billion, up 17 per cent from the same period last year.