BYD snaps longest streak of sales declines

BEIJING, June 1 : Chinese electric vehicle giant BYD snapped its longest-ever eight-month sales decline streak in May, despite weakening domestic demand and intensifying competition continuing to weigh on performance..

Vehicle sales globally grew 0.3 per cent from a year earlier to 383,453 units last month, according to Reuters calculations based on a stock filing on Monday.

Sales abroad rose 80.4 per cent year-on-year to 160,644 units in May, supported by stronger demand for electrified vehicles in Europe and emerging markets, driven by higher oil prices following the U.S.-Israel conflict with Iran.