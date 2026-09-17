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BYD will eventually need three assembly plants, one battery factory in Europe, adviser says
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BYD will eventually need three assembly plants, one battery factory in Europe, adviser says

BYD will eventually need three assembly plants, one battery factory in Europe, adviser says

FILE PHOTO: The BYD logo on an ATTO 3 EVO vehicle during a media driving event of Chinese carmaker BYD (Build Your Dreams) in Hamburg, Germany, March 19, 2026. REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer/File Photo

17 Sep 2026 02:44AM (Updated: 17 Sep 2026 03:12AM)
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TURIN, Italy, Sept 16 : BYD will need three vehicle assembly plants and one battery factory in Europe over the longer term to pursue its growth plans and comply with EU regulations, the Chinese automaker's special adviser for Europe said.

BYD is currently starting production at its first European plant in Hungary and expects to decide by the end of the year on a second manufacturing site, Alfredo Altavilla told a presentation in Turin on Wednesday.

The company is looking to acquire and refurbish an existing facility rather than build a new plant from scratch, with Spain and France among its preferred locations, he said.

"Over the longer term, we will need three assembly plants and one battery plant," Altavilla said.

"Obviously, this is not something that will happen overnight. However, it is clear that, to achieve the volume targets we have in mind, while at the same time complying with European regulations, that is what we will need," he said.

Source: Reuters
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