BYD's first-quarter profit doubles

BEIJING :BYD's first-quarter profit leapt 100.4 per cent from a year earlier, the fastest pace in nearly two years, as the Chinese electric vehicle giant extends its lead in its competitive home market by launching a smart EV price war.

Net profit totalled 9.2 billion yuan ($1.26 billion), a stock filing showed on Friday, compared with the company's earlier estimate of 8.5 billion yuan to 10 billion yuan.

Revenue came in at 170.4 billion yuan in the quarter, up 36.4 per cent year-on-year versus a 10.6 per cent rise in the previous quarter.

($1 = 7.2868 Chinese yuan renminbi)