BYD's quarterly profit slide fastest in six years

BEIJING, April 28 : Chinese electric vehicle maker BYD's quarterly profit fell at its fastest pace since 2020, a stock filing showed on Tuesday, weighed down by sluggish sales at home.

First quarter net profit dropped 55.4 per cent from a year earlier to 4.1 billion yuan ($599.77 million), worsening a 38.2 per cent fall in the fourth quarter, according to the data.

First-quarter revenue was down 11.8 per cent to 150.2 billion yuan, extending a declining streak to the third straight quarter.

($1 = 6.8359 Chinese yuan renminbi)