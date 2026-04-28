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BYD's quarterly profit slide fastest in six years
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Business

BYD's quarterly profit slide fastest in six years

BYD's quarterly profit slide fastest in six years

FILE PHOTO: The BYD logo on an ATTO 3 EVO vehicle during a media driving event of Chinese carmaker BYD (Build Your Dreams) in Hamburg, Germany, March 19, 2026. REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer/File Photo

28 Apr 2026 06:53PM
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BEIJING, April 28 : Chinese electric vehicle maker BYD's quarterly profit fell at its fastest pace since 2020, a stock filing showed on Tuesday, weighed down by sluggish sales at home.

First quarter net profit dropped 55.4 per cent from a year earlier to 4.1 billion yuan ($599.77 million), worsening a 38.2 per cent fall in the fourth quarter, according to the data.

First-quarter revenue was down 11.8 per cent to 150.2 billion yuan, extending a declining streak to the third straight quarter.

($1 = 6.8359 Chinese yuan renminbi)

Source: Reuters
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