BEIJING :Chinese electric vehicle maker BYD's Fangchengbao brand is offering a limited-time 20,000 yuan ($2,790.33) discount for the Huawei Qiankun Advanced Driving System package, Fangchengbao said in a social media post on Wednesday.

Buyers who place their orders in July would pay 12,000 yuan for the assisted driving system package, compared with the 32,000 yuan, one-time purchase price, the post said.

($1 = 7.1676 Chinese yuan renminbi)