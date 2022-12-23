ByteDance finds employees obtained TikTok user data of two US journalists

WASHINGTON: ByteDance, the Chinese parent company of popular video app TikTok, said on Thursday (Dec 22) that some employees this summer improperly accessed TikTok user data of two US journalists and were no longer employed by the company, an email seen by Reuters shows.

ByteDance employees accessed the data as part of an unsuccessful effort to investigate leaks of company information and were aiming to identify potential connections between two journalists and company employees, said the email from ByteDance general counsel Erich Andersen.

The disclosure, reported earlier by the New York Times, could add to pressure TikTok is facing in Washington from lawmakers and the Biden administration over security concerns about US user data.

A person briefed on the matter said four ByteDance employees who were involved in the incident were fired, including two in China and two in the United States. Company officials said they were taking additional steps to protect user data.