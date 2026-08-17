ByteDance signs AI copyright pact with Hollywood trade group

Aug 17 : ByteDance and the Motion Picture Association on Monday signed an agreement to strengthen copyright safeguards on the Chinese company's AI video and image-generation models, months after the Hollywood trade group challenged its handling of intellectual property.

The deal, which covers ByteDance's Seedance video and Seedream image-generation models, follows a cease-and-desist letter the MPA sent in February over these tools.

• Disney and other studios in February raised concerns the AI tools could generate content featuring copyrighted characters and celebrity likenesses without authorization.

• ByteDance said newer versions of the models include stronger intellectual-property protections.

• Models are offered through services including TikTok, CapCut and Dreamina.

• The MPA's challenge came amid concerns that Seedance could generate content featuring copyrighted film and television characters without permission.

• Both sides said they will continue collaborating on safeguards for copyrighted content as AI technology evolves.