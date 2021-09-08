Logo
ByteDance in talks to borrow up to US$5 billion: Report
FILE PHOTO: A man walks by a logo of Bytedance, the China-based company which owns the short video app TikTok, at its office in Beijing, China July 7, 2020. REUTERS/Thomas Suen

08 Sep 2021 02:49PM (Updated: 08 Sep 2021 03:03PM)
ByteDance, the Chinese owner of short-video platform TikTok, is in talks with banks to borrow up to US$5 billion to refinance debt and pay for overseas expansion, The Information reported on Wednesday (Sep 8), citing people with knowledge of the matter.

The company and the banks have discussed raising between US$4 billion to US$5 billion, but the exact size of the loan has not been finalised yet as the debt financing talks are still ongoing, the report said.

ByteDance did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Source: Reuters

