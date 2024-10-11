ByteDance's TikTok cuts hundreds of jobs in shift towards AI content moderation

KUALA LUMPUR: Social media platform TikTok is laying off hundreds of employees from its global workforce, including a large number of staff in Malaysia, the company said on Friday (Oct 11), as it shifts focus towards a greater use of AI in content moderation.

Two sources familiar with the matter earlier told Reuters that more than 700 jobs were slashed in Malaysia. TikTok, owned by China's ByteDance, later clarified that less than 500 employees in the country were affected.

The employees, most of whom were involved in the firm's content moderation operations, were informed of their dismissal by email late on Wednesday, the sources said, requesting anonymity as they were not authorised to speak to the media.

In response to Reuters' queries, TikTok confirmed the layoffs and said that several hundred employees were expected to be impacted globally as part of a wider plan to improve its moderation operations.

TikTok employs a mix of automated detection and human moderators to review content posted on the site.

ByteDance has over 110,000 employees in more than 200 cities globally, according to the company's website.

The technology firm is also planning more retrenchments next month as it looks to consolidate some of its regional operations, one of the sources said.

"We're making these changes as part of our ongoing efforts to further strengthen our global operating model for content moderation," a TikTok spokesperson said in a statement.