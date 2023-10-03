Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

ByteDance's valuation slumps to US$223.5 billion in stock buyback: The Information
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

ByteDance's valuation slumps to US$223.5 billion in stock buyback: The Information

ByteDance's valuation slumps to US$223.5 billion in stock buyback: The Information

The ByteDance logo is seen at the company's office building in Shanghai, China July 4, 2023. REUTERS/Aly Song/File Photo

03 Oct 2023 04:12AM (Updated: 03 Oct 2023 05:49AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

ByteDance is buying back shares from US employees in a deal that values the TikTok parent company at $223.5 billion, about 26 per cent lower than the valuation it hit in a similar transaction a year earlier, the Information reported on Monday (Oct 2).

The company is looking to buy at least US$300 million worth of stock from current and former US employees, the report said, citing two people with direct knowledge of the situation.

ByteDance did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment outside of normal business hours.

Several startups have had to take a cut to their valuations, as the pandemic-era exuberance of 2020 and 2021 in the private investment market due to accommodative monetary policy and easy capital that had led to unsustainable spikes waned.

The deal comes at a time when ByteDance-owned short video app TikTok has been facing growing calls for a nationwide ban from some US lawmakers over concerns about potential Chinese government influence over it. ByteDance has denied the allegations.

TikTok CEO Shou Zi Chew was grilled in a congressional hearing in March where US lawmakers expressed concerns about the impact of the content on the platform on children's mental health, reflecting bipartisan concerns about the app's power over Americans.

Separately, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday that ByteDance turned an operating profit of nearly US$6 billion in the first quarter of 2023, nearly doubling from a year earlier.

Source: Reuters

Related Topics

ByteDance

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.