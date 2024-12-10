Logo
C3.ai lifts annual forecast on strong demand for enterprise AI software
FILE PHOTO: C3.ai logo is seen near computer motherboard in this illustration taken January 8, 2024. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

10 Dec 2024 05:31AM
C3.ai raised its forecast for fiscal year 2025 revenue on Monday, helped by healthy demand for the company's enterprise artificial intelligence software as companies look for tools to help streamline their workflow.

The company now expects revenue to be between $378 million and $398 million, from its previous forecast of $370 million to $395 million.

Shares of the company rose 14.8 per cent in extended trading.

The Redwood, California-based company provides software for enterprises to build and develop AI applications for various industries, including energy, manufacturing, financial services and healthcare.

The company's shares have risen over 45 per cent so far this year, in part due to its expanded partnership with cloud heavyweight Microsoft, under which C3.ai will become the "preferred" AI application software provider on Microsoft's Azure cloud.

C3.ai reported second-quarter revenue of $94.3 million, compared to analysts' estimate of $91 million, according to data compiled by LSEG.

On an adjusted basis, the company reported a loss of 6 cents, whereas analysts were expecting a loss of 16 cents.

Source: Reuters

