Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Cadence lifts revenue forecast as AI boom boosts chip-design demand
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Cadence lifts revenue forecast as AI boom boosts chip-design demand

Cadence lifts revenue forecast as AI boom boosts chip-design demand

The logo of Cadence Design Systems is pictured outside the company's offices in San Jose, California, U.S., January 31, 2020. REUTERS/Stephen Nellis

25 Jul 2023 04:48AM (Updated: 25 Jul 2023 06:08AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Cadence Design Systems on Monday raised its full-year revenue forecast slightly above Wall Street estimates, as a surge in artificial intelligence (AI) innovation fuelled demand for custom semiconductor design.

Demand for the software used to design chips has risen even amid a cyclical downturn for the industry as chipmakers and tech giants like Alphabet and Apple rush to create their own semiconductors needed for AI processing.

Chip designers such as Nvidia, Arm and Advanced Micro Devices also use Cadence's design tools to develop semiconductors used in handheld devices and servers that process data for AI.

Cadence forecast full-year revenue between US$4.05 billion and US$4.09 billion, largely above analysts' average estimate of US$4.06 billion, according to Refinitiv data. The company's earlier estimate was for US$4.03 billion to US$4.07 billion.

Revenue stood at US$976.6 million for the quarter ended Jun 30, above estimates of US$974.9 million.

It expects adjusted earnings per share for 2023 between US$5.05 and US$5.11, beating expectations of US$5.03 per share.

The San Jose, California-based company's shares fell about 4 per cent in after-market trading.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.