Cadence lifts revenue forecast as AI boom boosts chip-design demand

Cadence Design Systems on Monday raised its full-year revenue forecast slightly above Wall Street estimates, as a surge in artificial intelligence (AI) innovation fuelled demand for custom semiconductor design.

Demand for the software used to design chips has risen even amid a cyclical downturn for the industry as chipmakers and tech giants like Alphabet and Apple rush to create their own semiconductors needed for AI processing.

Chip designers such as Nvidia, Arm and Advanced Micro Devices also use Cadence's design tools to develop semiconductors used in handheld devices and servers that process data for AI.

Cadence forecast full-year revenue between US$4.05 billion and US$4.09 billion, largely above analysts' average estimate of US$4.06 billion, according to Refinitiv data. The company's earlier estimate was for US$4.03 billion to US$4.07 billion.

Revenue stood at US$976.6 million for the quarter ended Jun 30, above estimates of US$974.9 million.

It expects adjusted earnings per share for 2023 between US$5.05 and US$5.11, beating expectations of US$5.03 per share.

The San Jose, California-based company's shares fell about 4 per cent in after-market trading.