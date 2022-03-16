Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Cadillac Lyriq EV draws robust response ahead of spring launch
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Cadillac Lyriq EV draws robust response ahead of spring launch

Cadillac Lyriq EV draws robust response ahead of spring launch

FILE PHOTO: A Cadillac Lyriq electric vehicle (EV) under General Motors is seen during its world premiere on a media day for the Auto Shanghai show in Shanghai, China April 19, 2021. REUTERS/Aly Song/File Photo

16 Mar 2022 03:48AM (Updated: 16 Mar 2022 03:48AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

The 2023 Cadillac Lyriq appears to be an early winner some two months before the first of the new electric crossovers begin arriving at U.S. dealers, General Motors officials said on Tuesday.

GM's premium brand already has received 233,000 expressions of interest from consumers, Rory Harvey, Cadillac's global vice president, said.

"We can't tell yet how many of those will translate into orders," Harvey told a media briefing. "Typically, 10per cent of hard raisers turn into orders - we anticipate a higher order rate" than usual.

GM told suppliers earlier this year to gear up for production of 25,000 Lyriqs in 2022, up from the previous 3,200 planned, sources told Reuters in February.

Harvey said GM brought forward the production launch of the Lyriq by nine months, reflecting higher-than-expected initial demand.

The Lyriq is the first of an all-new portfolio of electric vehicles that Cadillac plans to roll out by 2030.

The mid-size crossover goes into limited production March 21 in Spring Hill, Tennessee, with the first rear-wheel-drive models heading to dealers in late May, Cadillac sales boss Eric Cunningham said.

Cadillac will formally open the Lyriq order bank on May 19 and will also take orders for the all-wheel-drive variant, which won't go into production until late 2022.

"We're still working through how many Lyriqs we can build this year and next," said Harvey, citing the supply of semiconductors and batteries as potential short-term constraints.

Cunningham said customers will be able to order the Lyriq online through the brand's new digital retail platform, then select a local dealer from which to take delivery.

(Reporting by Paul Lienert in Detroit; editing by Barbara Lewis)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us