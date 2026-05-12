Snacks giant Calbee, crunched by Iran-related ink shortage, switches to monotone packaging

Japan's top maker of snacks has landed on a creative solution to conserve oil-derived input materials - it will switch its brightly coloured packaging to black and white.

In an eye-catching move, Tokyo-based Calbee on Tuesday (May 12) said it would temporarily use only two ink colours on 14 of its products including its Potato Chips, Kappa Ebisen snacks and the Frugra breakfast cereal. Products with the revised packaging will hit store shelves from May 25, it said.

Calbee, which has the largest share of the domestic snacks market, said the initiative was aimed at maintaining stable shipments in response to the unstable supply affecting "certain raw materials" due to the US-Israeli war on Iran.