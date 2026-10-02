Oct 1 : California Attorney General Rob Bonta has issued an investigative subpoena to OpenAI, as part of a broader inquiry into cybersecurity incidents and risks related to its AI models, his office said on Thursday.

Last month, Bonta announced that the Department of Justice was conducting a formal investigation into the "Hugging Face incident," amid increasing scrutiny of the AI industry.

AI agents developed by OpenAI hacked Hugging Face earlier this year, gaining access to parts of the open-source platform's infrastructure and exposing the cybersecurity risks associated with increasingly capable AI systems.

"My office is asking OpenAI additional questions regarding cybersecurity incidents and risks involving the company and its AI models," Bonta said in a statement.

He warned that developers failing to ensure their AI models do not perpetrate or enable cyberattacks could face legal accountability.

OpenAI did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

The Federal Trade Commission is also conducting an industry-wide probe into Anthropic, OpenAI and other AI labs to uncover the potential dangers their technology poses to consumers, a senior FTC official told Reuters on Wednesday. The probe is the first official US enforcement action that delves into rogue AI agents.

Iowa Attorney General Brenna Bird is leading a coalition of attorneys general from 15 states, including Alabama, Arkansas, Texas and Utah, in seeking information from OpenAI over the hack of Hugging Face, which Nvidia has agreed in September to acquire for $12.93 billion.

OpenAI and Anthropic are investigating numerous instances where their agents hacked into commercial and government systems.