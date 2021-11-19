Logo
California approves Verizon deal to acquire TracFone Wireless
FILE PHOTO: The Verizon store in Superior, Colorado, U.S., July 27, 2017. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

19 Nov 2021 04:54AM (Updated: 19 Nov 2021 04:50AM)
WASHINGTON : The California Public Utilities Commission said Thursday it has approved Verizon Communications' more than US$6 billion proposed acquisition of TracFone Wireless after the companies agreed to some additional consumer protection conditions.

Under the agreement with the California regulator, TracFone or Verizon must participate in a U.S. program providing subsidized wireless service for low-income consumers for 20 years.

Verizon said in September 2020 it would buy TracFone, a unit of Mexican telecom company America Movil, in a cash and stock deal.

(Reporting by David Shepardson, Editing by Rosalba O'Brien)

Source: Reuters

