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California attorney general issues investigative subpoena to OpenAI
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California attorney general issues investigative subpoena to OpenAI

California attorney general issues investigative subpoena to OpenAI

FILE PHOTO: A keyboard is placed in front of a displayed OpenAI logo in this illustration taken February 21, 2023. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

02 Oct 2026 02:10AM
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Oct 1 : California Attorney General Rob Bonta has issued an investigative subpoena to OpenAI, starting a probe into the startup as part of a broader inquiry into potential cybersecurity vulnerabilities and incidents related to its AI models, his office said on Thursday.

Last month, Bonta announced that the Department of Justice was conducting a formal investigation into the "Hugging Face incident," amid increasing scrutiny of the AI industry.

OpenAI did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment. AI agents developed by OpenAI hacked Hugging Face in July, gaining access to parts of the open-source platform's infrastructure.

The Federal Trade Commission is conducting an industry-wide probe into Anthropic, OpenAI and other AI labs to uncover the potential dangers their technology poses to consumers, a senior FTC official told Reuters on Wednesday. The probe is the first official US enforcement action that delves into rogue AI agents.

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"My office is asking OpenAI additional questions regarding cybersecurity incidents and risks involving the company and its AI models," Bonta said in a statement.

Bonta warned that developers failing to uphold this responsibility could face legal accountability.

Source: Reuters
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