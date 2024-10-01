California enacts car data privacy law to curb domestic violence

California Governor Gavin Newsom has signed a bill that requires automakers selling internet-connected cars to do more to protect domestic abuse survivors, a move that may expand such safeguards nationwide.

As automakers add ever more sophisticated technology to their cars, instances of stalking and harassment using features such as location tracking and remote controls have begun to emerge.

The bill passed the California state legislature with overwhelming support, and Newsom signed it on Friday along with several other measures intended to protect domestic violence survivors. The law could lead to the new standards being implemented beyond California, as automakers tend to avoid producing different cars for different states.

Legislative analysts cited reporting from Reuters and the New York Times about carmakers which did not help women who alleged they were being targeted by their partners. One woman unsuccessfully sued Tesla, alleging the company failed to act after she repeatedly complained that her husband was stalking and harassing her with the automaker's technology despite a restraining order.

Among its provisions, the California bill requires automakers to set up a clear process for drivers to submit a copy of a restraining order or other documentation and request termination of another driver's remote access within two business days. It also mandates that carmakers enable drivers to easily turn off location access from inside the vehicle.

No carmaker officially opposed the law. The Alliance for Automotive Innovation, which counts several car manufacturers as members, said it supports the goal of protecting victims of domestic abuse. The Alliance raised some concerns about technical feasibility during the legislative process, and a spokesman said in an email on Monday it has discussed ways to potentially address those issues next year.