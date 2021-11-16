Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

California OKs US$1.4 billion plan for car chargers, hydrogen refueling
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

California OKs US$1.4 billion plan for car chargers, hydrogen refueling

California OKs US$1.4 billion plan for car chargers, hydrogen refueling

FILE PHOTO: Electric cars sit charging in a parking garage at the University of California, Irvine January 26, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson/File Photo

16 Nov 2021 10:04PM (Updated: 16 Nov 2021 10:00PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

The California Energy Commission (CEC) has approved a three-year US$1.4 billion plan to help California achieve its electric vehicle charging and hydrogen refueling goals.

The CEC said the plan, approved on Monday, will support California Governor Gavin Newsom’s executive order phasing out the sale of new gasoline-powered passenger vehicles by 2035.

The 2021–2023 Investment Plan Update increases the budget of the Clean Transportation Program by six times, including US$1.1 billion from the 2021–2022 state budget in addition to the remaining US$238 million in program funds, the CEC said.

“These dollars close the 2025 infrastructure funding gap so that access to charging and hydrogen fueling isn’t a barrier for those exploring cleaner transportation options," Lead Commissioner for Transportation Patty Monahan said in a statement.

The CEC said the plan focuses on zero-emissions vehicle infrastructure build-out, with nearly 80per cent of available funding going to charging stations or hydrogen refueling.

The plan includes US$314 million for light-duty electric vehicle charging infrastructure, US$690 million for medium- and heavy-duty zero-emission vehicle infrastructure (battery-electric and hydrogen) and US$244 million for zero-emissions vehicle manufacturing.

On Nov. 19, the California Air Resources Board (CARB) will consider a complementary proposal for US$1.5 billion in clean transportation incentives, including consumer vehicle rebates, and heavy-duty and off-road equipment investments, the CEC said.

(Reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by Bernadette Baum)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us