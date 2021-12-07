Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

California regulator settles with Honda over off-road engine air quality violations
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

California regulator settles with Honda over off-road engine air quality violations

07 Dec 2021 04:44AM (Updated: 07 Dec 2021 04:41AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

The California Air Resources Board (CARB) on Monday said it has reached a settlement with Honda Motor Co's American unit under which it agreed to pay US$6.9 million for violation of the agency's air quality regulations.

The regulator said in 2019 that testing showed several small off-road engine products, typically used in such products like lawn mowers and pressure washers, did not meet CARB air quality emissions rules. Small off-road engines are a major source of pollution in California, topping light-duty passenger cars as a source of smog-forming emissions, CARB said.

(Reporting by Ben Klayman in Detroit; Editing by Sonya Hepinstall)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us