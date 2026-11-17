California sues OpenAI over AI models’ cyberattacks on Hugging Face, other companies

Nov 16 : California Attorney General Rob Bonta said on Monday his office has sued OpenAI, accusing the company of developing a dangerous product without adequate safety procedures or oversight after reports that its AI models had independently carried out cyberattacks.

The lawsuit is the first filed by a state over the cyberattacks, which have drawn widespread attention since the revelation in July that an autonomous agent ​powered by OpenAI’s advanced artificial intelligence models went rogue during a security test and hacked ‌AI startup Hugging Face. Filed in state court in San Francisco, the lawsuit accuses the company of violating California consumer protection law and creating a public nuisance by risking public safety.

“The Hugging Face attack was the predictable result of an internal culture at OpenAI that prioritizes growth and rapid model development over safety and accountability — and this was only one of 80 known incidents,” Bonta said in a statement.

After the Hugging Face incident, OpenAI said in a blog post that the breakout was "an unprecedented cyber incident, involving state-of-the-art cyber capabilities."

OpenAI acknowledged a general need for more transparency around rogue AI behavior and said it was reinforcing its safeguards. On September 16, the company published a new framework for disclosing such incidents, saying it would err on the ​side of transparency “even when significance is uncertain.”

MOUNTING PRESSURE FOR AI REGULATION

OpenAI and other AI firms have disclosed a series of other AI agent breakouts, ​often weeks or months after they occurred, and in some cases only after independent researchers discovered them. The Trump administration and US legislators ​face mounting pressure to address the risk, particularly to the energy and banking sectors and emergency services.

US legislators are debating AI regulation, with some proposing a bill that would require developers of the most powerful ⁠AI models to ​submit them for independent security audits.

OpenAI is also facing several other states' lawsuits over the safety of its models. Last month, a bipartisan group of eight states ​sued OpenAI in courts across the country alleging ChatGPT coached users, including teenagers, to harm themselves or others.

The company is also the subject of lawsuits filed by people who say they were harmed as a result of the chatbot’s actions, including more than 30 filed over a mass shooting that took place in Tumbler Ridge, British Columbia, in February. An OpenAI spokesperson called the shooting a tragedy and said the company has strengthened ChatGPT safeguards.