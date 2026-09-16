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Calls to slow AI benefit US sector leaders, says French finance minister
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Calls to slow AI benefit US sector leaders, says French finance minister

Calls to slow AI benefit US sector leaders, says French finance minister

French Minister for Economy, Finance, and Industrial, Energy and Digital Sovereignty Roland Lescure attends a press conference to update the governments growth and fiscal deficit forecasts for the 2027 budget, at the Bercy Economy and Finance Ministry in Paris, France, September 11, 2026. REUTERS/Stephanie Lecocq

16 Sep 2026 11:21PM (Updated: 17 Sep 2026 12:33AM)
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PARIS, Sept 16 : Calls to slow down the development of AI serve the interests of U.S. leaders in the sector, French Finance Minister Roland Lescure said on Wednesday, adding that France and Europe must accelerate AI usage so that they can control the risks.

"I can clearly see that the calls to slow down are now coming from those at the top of the class ... Making everyone behind them slow down so they can stay in first place, I can clearly see their self-interest," Lescure told Reuters.

"I want us to step up our efforts in France and across Europe, to become a leader and to be able to manage the risks," Lescure added when asked about the discussion around AI safety on the sidelines of an event organised in Paris by French startup lobby, France Digitale.

The debate around AI risks accelerated last week, with Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei calling for a slowdown in development of the technology, citing several risks including losing control of AI systems.

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Meanwhile, the CEO of rival OpenAI, Sam Altman, said he agreed with the need to pace AI development.

Their statements added to the debate prompted by Anthropic researchers who said last week that rapidly progressing AI could lead to the extinction of the human race in the near future.

"I am always wary of definitive statements," said Lescure when asked about the risks to humanity from AI, adding: "Definitive statements can sometimes in the end serve as a way to escape collective responsibility".

However, he identified risks due to AI implementation in the cyber sector and in education, saying France and Europe had to be aware of them in order to manage them. 

Source: Reuters
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