Logo
Logo

Business

Calls to slow down AI development serve the interests of US AI leaders, says French finance minister
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Business

Calls to slow down AI development serve the interests of US AI leaders, says French finance minister

Calls to slow down AI development serve the interests of US AI leaders, says French finance minister

French Minister for Economy, Finance, and Industrial, Energy and Digital Sovereignty Roland Lescure attends a press conference to update the governments growth and fiscal deficit forecasts for the 2027 budget, at the Bercy Economy and Finance Ministry in Paris, France, September 11, 2026. REUTERS/Stephanie Lecocq

16 Sep 2026 11:21PM (Updated: 16 Sep 2026 11:25PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

PARIS, Sept 16 : Calls to slow down the development of artificial intelligence serve the interests of U.S. AI leaders, French finance minister Roland Lescure said on Wednesday, adding France and Europe must accelerate on AI so that they can control risks.

"I can clearly see that the calls to slow down are now coming from those at the top of the class... Making everyone behind them slow down so they can stay in first place – I can clearly see their self-interest," Lescure told Reuters.

"I want us to step up our efforts in France and across Europe, to become a leader and to be able to manage the risks," he added.

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement