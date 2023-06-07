Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Campaigners lose challenge to British arms export licences to Saudi Arabia
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Campaigners lose challenge to British arms export licences to Saudi Arabia

Campaigners lose challenge to British arms export licences to Saudi Arabia

People demonstrate outside the Court of Appeal regarding the judgment of a legal battle by campaigners to challenge the UK government’s decision to grant licences for the export of arms to Saudi Arabia in London, Britain June 20, 2019. REUTERS/Simon Dawson/File Photo

07 Jun 2023 05:59PM (Updated: 07 Jun 2023 06:39PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

LONDON : Campaigners who alleged Britain was unlawfully allowing arms sales to Saudi Arabia for possible use in the war in Yemen have lost a legal challenge at London's High Court.

The Campaign Against Arms Trade (CAAT) had argued the British government wrongly decided to resume issuing new licences to export military equipment to Saudi Arabia in 2020.

However, the court rejected CAAT's legal challenge in a written ruling on Tuesday.

The judges, Andrew Popplewell and Andrew Henshaw, said in their ruling that the British government's analysis of potential breaches of international humanitarian law by Saudi Arabia was not irrational.

A government spokesperson said. "We welcome the Court's judgment. The Government takes its export responsibilities seriously and assesses all export licences in accordance with strict licensing criteria.

"We will not issue any export licences where to do so would be inconsistent with these criteria."

CAAT spokesperson Emily Apple said in a statement that the group was disappointed with the decision, but added: "The judgment has exposed the fact that the government's arms export licensing regime is incredibly permissive."

At the hearing in January, the British government had argued that there has been a "sustained decrease" in the number of allegations of violations of international humanitarian law over the course of the war.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.