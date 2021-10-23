Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Canada competition bureau has court order for Google advertising probe - statement
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Canada competition bureau has court order for Google advertising probe - statement

Canada competition bureau has court order for Google advertising probe - statement

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Google is seen on a building at La Defense business and financial district in Courbevoie near Paris, France, September 1, 2020. REUTERS/Charles Platiau/File Photo

23 Oct 2021 02:49AM (Updated: 23 Oct 2021 02:47AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

OTTAWA : Canada's antitrust watchdog said on Friday it had obtained a court order to advance its investigation into whether Google's online advertising business is hurting competition, according to a statement.

The Competition Bureau's court order "requires Google to produce records and written information that are relevant to the Bureau's investigation," the statement said. "The Bureau's investigation is ongoing and there is no conclusion of wrongdoing at this time."

(Reporting by Steve Scherer)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us